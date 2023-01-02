Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding

Broken pipes cause flooding at Project Go(Pickens County Schools)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways.

Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area.

According to officials, crews are working to remove water from the hallways, repair the broken ceilings and dry out the carpet. They added that they plan to have students return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. However, the situation could change.

