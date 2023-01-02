Storm threat mid-week prompts First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Unseasonably warm weather stick around for a couple more days. But a storm system brings rain and a severe weather threat midweek, prompting a First Alert weather Day for Wednesday.

A few spotty showers are moving into Northeast Georgia and the lower part of the Upstate Monday evening. The rain is light and having trouble holding together to make it very far east, but if you plan to be out and about make sure to have an umbrella handy just in case.

Clouds build again tonight as unseasonably warm and muggy air is pumped northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. Low clouds may mix with some patchy fog as daybreak approaches, so be prepared for the potential of poor visibility on the Tuesday morning commute! Lows tonight only dip to the low 50s...close to where average HIGH temperatures are in early January.

A frontal system tracks across the Deep South Tuesday, stirring up a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms as it pulls more moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico. We are in the warm sector of the system until late Wednesday so highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are in the low to mid 60s, despite mostly cloudy skies through the day. It remains mostly dry until evening when a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to sweep in between 5pm and 10pm, packing heavy downpours and possible some gusty winds.

We hold in a similar pattern of occasional rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night and into the early part of the day Wednesday. A line of organized storms moves through the area between 3 AM and 8 AM at the same time instability increases over the area giving us a risk for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds are the biggest concern, but conditions could be favorable for an isolated, brief tornado. The threat has prompted a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, so make sure to stay tuned to Fox Carolina for updates!

The cooler air arrives behind the front Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Then highs in the 50s and even some 40s return to the forecast through the weekend, which is more typical for early January.

