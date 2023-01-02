Swain Co. deputies warn community about scam calls

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scam calls.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, scammers are telling people a deputy will arrest them if they do not pay a certain amount of money which is usually in the hundreds.

Deputies say this is a scam and encourage people to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-488-0159 if they receive these calls.

