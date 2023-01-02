Upstate hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 1, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate hospitals welcomed babies on New Years Day, making them some of the first babies of 2023.

Baby girl Leoni
Baby girl Leoni(Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside Hospital)

Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside Hospital says the Thompson family welcomed their new little girl, Leoni at 1:42 a.m.

Leoni measured in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long. We’re told she’s the first child for parents Ben & Susan from Taylors.

Baby boy Kha
Baby boy Kha(Prisma Health Patewood Hospital)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital says baby boy Kha Pham was born today at 6:22 a.m.

Kha is 5 pounds, 6 ounces and 19 inches. His parents are father Hung Pham and mother Tram Tran, of Greenville.

