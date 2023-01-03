1 injured after shooting in Anderson County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured after a shooting in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the person was taken to the hospital, but there is currently no update on their condition.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.