18-year-old dies after car overturns in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said the crash happened along Cothran Road at around 2:02 p.m.

According to troopers, the 18-year-old driver was traveling along Cothran Road when they crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, they passed away from their injuries.

No other details about the victim were given. We will update this story as we learn more.

