5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said five people were taken to the hospital following a crash.

According to police, a teen was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto Main Street, while a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling south on Main Street. Officers said the Ford SUV hit the Ford truck on the driver’s side and drove through the intersection.

A teen and a child were in the Ford truck while a man and two children were in the Ford SUV, police said.

Officers said all five people were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville, but at this time the condition of the people are unknown.

