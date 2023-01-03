Bengals WR, former Clemson star tackled by Damar Hamlin offers prayers

After getting up from a tackle, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is a former Clemson Tigers star, shared his support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field Monday night after tackling Higgins.

The NFL says Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and is in critical condition.

Bills and Bengals players came together on the field to shield Hamlin while first responders performed CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.

Higgins said his thoughts and prayers go out to Hamlin and his family. “I’m praying that you pull through bro,” he tweeted early Tuesday morning.

