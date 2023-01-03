Bengals WR, former Clemson star tackled by Damar Hamlin offers prayers

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is a former Clemson Tigers star, shared his support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field Monday night after tackling Higgins.

The NFL says Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and is in critical condition.

Bills and Bengals players came together on the field to shield Hamlin while first responders performed CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.

Higgins said his thoughts and prayers go out to Hamlin and his family. “I’m praying that you pull through bro,” he tweeted early Tuesday morning.

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023

