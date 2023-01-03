Clemson kicker receives NFL Combine invite

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football’s BT Potter received and accepted an NFL Combine invite. The kicker shared the news on Twitter Tuesday.

Extremely blessed and thankful to be invited to the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/wGUhabNihX — BT Potter (@btpotter10) January 3, 2023

The Rock Hill, S.C. native is a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist, presented annually to the top college football placekicker. Potter collected countless ACC accolades throughout his career at Clemson, surpassing the 350-point mark for his career this season.

He hit a career longest with a 52-yard field goal at the ACC Championship Game while also going 4-for-4 on PATs.

