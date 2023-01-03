Clemson kicker receives NFL Combine invite

By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football’s BT Potter received and accepted an NFL Combine invite. The kicker shared the news on Twitter Tuesday.

The Rock Hill, S.C. native is a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist, presented annually to the top college football placekicker. Potter collected countless ACC accolades throughout his career at Clemson, surpassing the 350-point mark for his career this season.

He hit a career longest with a 52-yard field goal at the ACC Championship Game while also going 4-for-4 on PATs.

