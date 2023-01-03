Crews preparing to work round-the-clock to repair Clemson apartment building

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Restoration crews are preparing to work 24-hour shifts to repair damage at a popular off-campus student apartment complex in Clemson.

Last week the City of Clemson shut down part of the Dockside apartment complex after single-digit temperatures caused pipes to freeze and burst.

Fire Marshal Bryan Johnson, who declared Building 2 unsafe last week, said he stopped by the apartments again today.

“The restoration company has already removed water, wall damage and ceiling damage from the property,” Johnson said. “They are drying each floor out and have ventilation in place. They will be removing cabinets today and tomorrow.”

Fountain Residential Partners, the company that owns Dockside, released a statement saying crews are working 16-hour shifts and will transition to working 24-hour shifts by mid-week.

At this point, the statement said, they don’t have a timeline for when students in Building 2 will be able to move back in.

“As we continue the drying process and repairs are made to life safety components over the coming days following the holiday, we will be able to make a better determination on move-in timelines,” the statement said.

Johnson said that in order for him to reopen Building 2 smoke alarms, sprinklers and at least one of the two elevators must be working.

“I am hoping desperately that by the end of the week we can get that accomplished,” he said.

Johnson said there are parts of the building with less or no damage at all. Restoration crews, he said, are planning to build fire walls to separate those areas so residents can move back in while work continues in other areas.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.