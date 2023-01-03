Deputies investigating death in Haywood County, suspects charged

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a death in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC, on Monday.

Deputies said there was no danger to the public, and suspects in the case have been taken into custody.

According to deputies, they are actively investigating this case and are unable to release any other information. We will update this story as officials give more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies investigate shooting that injured 2 in Greenville Co.
Greenlink changes
Exact change now needed to ride Greenlink buses
Playground mounds close
Unity park closes part of playground for repairs
Taking on dry January
Adults throughout the US take part in Dry January