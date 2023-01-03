Deputies investigating shooting that injured two in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night.

Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found two people with at least one gunshot wound each.

According to deputies, they believe both people were involved in the incident against each other. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their conditions are currently unknown. Deputies added that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.