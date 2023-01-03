Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Pelzer area

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Tashina Gilliam, a missing 40-year-old from Simpsonville.

Deputies said Gilliam was last seen in the Pelzer area around November 14, 2022.

Deputies described Gilliam as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on the back of her neck that says “Alena.”

Anyone who sees Gilliam or has information about her is asked to call 911.

