Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Pelzer area

Tashina Gilliam
Tashina Gilliam(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Tashina Gilliam, a missing 40-year-old from Simpsonville.

Deputies said Gilliam was last seen in the Pelzer area around November 14, 2022.

Deputies described Gilliam as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on the back of her neck that says “Alena.”

Anyone who sees Gilliam or has information about her is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

