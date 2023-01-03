Duke Energy apologizes after thousands lose power over Christmas weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Duke Energy is apologizing to customers for the rotating power outages that left thousands in the dark over the Christmas holiday weekend.

In a presentation Tuesday before the North Carolina Utilities Commission, Duke Energy leaders discussed the company’s decision to institute rotating power outages in North Carolina and South Carolina on Dec. 24 amidst frigid temperatures.

At the outage's peak, as many as 200,000 people were without power.

According to Duke Energy, the rotating outages were the first ever instituted by the company in the Carolinas and were conducted as a preventative measure to avoid possibly larger and longer outages across the system.

Roughly 500,000 customers were impacted by the outages, Duke Energy officials said.

“We regret not being able to provide customers as much advance notice as we would have liked, and acknowledge that the outages themselves lasted far longer than we first expected,” Julie Janson, executive vice president and CEO of Duke Energy Carolinas, said in a statement.

A team of Duke Energy executives went before the commission saying temperatures were colder than anticipated, causing huge demand that led to equipment failure.

Normally in that kind of situation, Duke Energy would divert energy from another grid, typically from out of state. However, because the winter storm was so far-reaching, there was no power to be shared.

According to the company, the length of the outages, which in some cases lasted longer than the original estimation, resulted from a failure of the automated tool used to disconnect and then restore power, requiring circuits to be restored manually.

“We own what happened. We have set out on a path to ensure that if we are faced with similar challenges, we will see a different outcome and provide a better customer experience,” Janson said.

The company then laid out changes it will implement to keep widespread outages like this from happening again.

Executives said there will be an extensive internal review of procedures at Duke Energy and they will be looking to other providers to see how they met customer demand.

They also promised to improve future reliability and customer experience.

