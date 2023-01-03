Family of Damar Hamlin respond to outpouring of support, Bengals owner release statement

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of an NFL football game against...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of injured Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin released a statement following the player’s injury Monday night.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after his heart stopped during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Brown the owner of the Cincinnati Bengals released a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 3, regarding Hamlin’s injury.

