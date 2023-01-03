Family of Damar Hamlin respond to outpouring of support, Bengals owner release statement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of injured Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin released a statement following the player’s injury Monday night.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after his heart stopped during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

Mike Brown the owner of the Cincinnati Bengals released a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 3, regarding Hamlin’s injury.

A statement from Bengals owner, Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/FfUCrgSnWQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

