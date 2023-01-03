Henderson Co. man wins $1 million on scratch-off

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man won big on a $10 scratch off.

Terry Pressley purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Energy Mart Stores on Upward Road in Flat Rock. He went to the headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize and after state and federal withholdings, took home $427,503.

The $10 Carolina Jackpot game launched in June with five top prizes $1 million. Pressley won the last top prize so the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.

Officials say the game also features a second-chance opportunity for those show buy Carolina Jackpot tickets. The date of the final second-chance drawing, offering a top prize of $200,000, has not been determined yet.

