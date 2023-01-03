‘I see it thriving’: developer and community leaders working to revitalize Startex Mill site

STARTEX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local developer is working to revitalize a historic mill in Spartanburg County. Bringing housing, retail and greenspace. But, it’s about much more than just using empty land.

The Startex-Tucapau Mill has a deep history and the goal of the new project is to preserve that history while also breathing life back into the village. It’s not just developers who are taking part in this, it’s members of the community too.

Startex is a small community, about 325 homes, with the mill history still embedded in its character.

“I grew up here. my family grew up here” said Donald Jones.

Like many former Startex residents, Jones saw firsthand how the mill closing in 1997 impacted the village.

“The mill owned the houses at one time, you know paid the money for the streetlights and the sewer etc. so, when the mill closed people started to lose hope” he said.

Years later Jones and a few others created the Startex-Taucapau Preservation Foundation, which he currently serves as the president of. The goal then, was to document the history. now, they’ve taken on bigger projects

“We don’t want Startex to be just a dot on the map and then one day be erased, so I vowed not to let that happen” said Jones.

Jones and the foundation are working to restore a former bridge as a pedestrian walkway. Which serves as a crossover to the other project. Developers are turning the former Startex Mill site into 100 apartment units, with retail, office space and greenspace.

“Park benches, access to water, walking trails all the way down the Middle Tyger River all the way to [interstate] 85″ said Jones.

Developer and property owner John Montgomery is connected to the mill’s history. His great-great grandfather was the one who founded it, in the 1890s. For Jones, this project is not only about keeping Startex history alive, but keeping the community alive too.

“I see it growing, I see it thriving, I see it as a focal point not only for Spartanburg County but for the whole upstate,” he said.

The mill site ground clearing started last month and so has some of the bridge work. Montgomery says it’ll be years before the entire project is completed. However, within a year, they’ll make significant progress on the greenspace portion.

