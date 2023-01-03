Independent committee to review recent water outages in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville announced that the city council plans to create an independent review committee to review the recent water outages and what they need to prevent future issues.

Officials said the committee will be multi-disciplinary and include subject matter experts and water customers impacted by the outages.

According to officials, the committee’s creation will be discussed at the next Asheville City Council meeting on January 10, 2023.

Since this outage impacted customers inside and outside city limits, officials said Buncombe County asked to appoint representatives to serve on the committee.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.