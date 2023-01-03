Investigation underway after missing woman’s body found in NC

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was reported missing last week.

Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen on Dec. 28 leaving a home on Kristins Place in the Bostic community just after midnight. She was reported missing by family members.

On Sunday relatives found Thompson’s body near the home where she was last seen.

A death investigation is underway, but deputies said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

