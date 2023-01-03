Asheville Police investigating three shootings that happened Monday morning

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after three shootings happened within hours of each other on Monday, Jan. 2.

According to police, the first shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Atkinson Street. Once on scene, officers found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and an apartment that was shot into. Police said two people were inside the apartment, one was a child, but none of the people were injured.

Officers said the second shooting happened at around 2:50 a.m. on Iris Street. Upon arrival, the homeowner told officers that they heard a gun discharge and a vehicle driving away but could not provide a description.

Officers questioned neighbors and found damage to the east side of the home as well as nine shell casings outside the house.

Police said another shooting happened at around 4:05 a.m. on Iris Street and the same homeowner informed officers they heard gun discharge again and a vehicle driving away but could not provide a description. Officers decided to question neighbors again and found more damage to the east side of the house.

Police also said they found damage to the homeowner’s vehicle that was parked across from the house and eight shell casings outside the house.

If anyone has information about these shootings, call police at 828-252-1110.

