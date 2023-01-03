Road to close overnight around Spartanburg County Courthouse

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said a road near the courthouse will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Daniel Morgan Avenue will be closed both nights from Magnolia Street to W. St. John Street.

The closure is so crews can work on projects related to the new judicial center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.