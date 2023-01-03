Storms arrive this evening, a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Showers and thunderstorms make their return this evening, setting us up for a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday.

A cold front tracking out of the central United States eventually pushes a wave of heavier rain our way, transforming the scattered showers into a steadier, heavier rain after about 5:00 PM. Rain continues to progress east across our area through roughly 11:00 PM, and could be accompanied by a few thunderstorms.

Isolated severe storms are possible with the first round of storms this evening, and again with a second round rolling in overnight into Wednesday morning. Damaging winds are the main concern from any storms we experience, but a low chance also exists for isolated, brief tornadoes. The tornado risk is greatest with the second round of storms early Wednesday, when many of you are still sleeping, so make sure you have a way to receive potential warnings overnight.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms make a mess of the Wednesday morning commute. Plan on plenty of extra driving time in the morning, and stay alert for localized flooding on the roads. Remember, it is never safe to drive across a flooded roadway. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain should wrap up for most of us around midday Wednesday, although we cannot rule out an addition shower or storm in the afternoon as the cold front finally sweeps through.

We settle back into a stretch of dry weather beginning Thursday, and our temperatures come back down to Earth as well. After highs in the middle and upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s back to highs in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 30s Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Cooler, but it’s actually just a dip back toward normal January temperatures, accompanied by plenty of sunshine!

