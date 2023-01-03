Upstate solder who died while deployed to be laid to rest

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The body of a soldier from Pickens County who died while deployed is coming back home to the Upstate on Tuesday.

Spc. River Lee Bowling of Six Mile “died tragically” on Dec. 18 in Washington, D.C., according to Liberty Mortuary.

The 21-year-old joined the South Carolina Army National Guard in 2020, a year after he graduated from Daniel High School.

He will be escorted from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to the mortuary on Tuesday afternoon. He will lie in repose on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Liberty Mortuary before a visitation with family and friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Gap Hill Baptist church followed by a burial in the church cemetery with military honors.

