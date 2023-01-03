Woman accused of killing husband on New Year’s Eve arrested

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Maggie Valley Police Department is investigating after a woman was arrested after her husband was found dead in a motel room on New Year’s Eve.

Officers arrived at Tangle Wood Motel on Soco Road after receiving a call at around 7:35 p.m. on December 31, 2022.

Once on scene, police found 57-year-old Wayne Stevenson Evans dead in one of the motel rooms.

Evans’ wife 47-year-old Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans was alter arrested and charged with murder.

She is being held at the Haywood County Detention Center with no bond.

