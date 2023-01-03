Woman jumps from moving car during chase, deputies say

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman leaped from a moving car while being pursued by deputies.

On Dec. 27, deputies said they located Nikki Harrison at a convenience store on Liberty Highway. She was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants.

Harrison fled the store when deputies arrived and they said while pursuing her on Highway 88, she jumped from the car while it was in motion.

She was caught after a brief chase on foot. Deputies said they found methamphetamine in her possession.

Harrison is charged with the following:

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – 2nd Offense.

• Driving Under Suspension – 1st Offense.

• Failure to Stop for Blue Lights – 1st Offense.

• Numerous Outstanding Arrest Warrants.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.