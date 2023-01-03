‘Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us:’ Family of Damar Hamlin release statement
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of injured Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin released a statement following the player’s injury Monday night.
Hamlin collapsed on the field after his heart stopped during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg— Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023
