2 people trapped in minivan rescued from flood waters, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said two people were trapped in flooding and rescued by fire crews Wednesday morning.

According to city officials, two people were in a minivan on Halton Road and Haywood Road and had to be rescued by the Greenville City Fire Department.

The fire department said water was high enough that when the door of the van was opened, water was rushing in.

The two people are safe but several roads in the city are still flooded.

“Do not drive on flooded roads,” said the city. “Turn around!”

