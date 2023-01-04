Anderson Co. man accused of trying to exploit a minor sexually

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate man was recently charged for allegedly trying to exploit a minor sexually.

Officials said 52-year-old Robert Noah Rose Jr. of Iva was charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor first-degree and two counts of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen. Rose was taken into custody on December 20, 2022.

According to officials, Rose allegedly contacted a person he thought was a minor and tried to solicit them for sex. They added that he reportedly sent them sexually explicit images and encouraged them to produce child sex abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators worked with the Mount Pleasant Police Department to take Rose into custody. This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.