GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

MORE NEWS: ‘Safe to consume’: City of Asheville lifts boil water advisory

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.