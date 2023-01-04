Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee. The the Jeep had a SC license plate that read: PUW 969. according to deputies.

Jones is described as five foot seven and 140 pounds with brownish bluish eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

