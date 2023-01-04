Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County

Naizeer Wessling
Naizeer Wessling(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Naizeer Wessling, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away in December.

Deputies said Wessling was last seen at his house on Old Boiling Springs Road at around 6:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Deputies described Wessling as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Wessling is asked to call 911.

