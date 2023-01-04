‘I just don’t think he is the man:’ Rep. Norman suggests congressional outsider become next speaker

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Ralph Norman of the 5th district in SC is one of 20 republicans opposed Kevin McCarthy becoming next House speaker.

Congressman Norman thinks the next speaker should be someone who is dedicated to lowering the national debt and even suggests someone who is not in politics.

In an exclusive interview with evening anchor Justin Dougherty, Congressman Norman said he wants someone who can promise to remain fiscally conservative. He said they need somebody who is not “tied to the Washington Swamp,” and does not need the job.

“I think we’re going to be successful in finding somebody that will and I just don’t think he (McCarthy) is the man,” said Congressman Norman.

In his opinion, the best person for the job should not be in congress. He says electing the next speaker to be someone who is in congress is a risk, but losing the country is even bigger if they don’t fight.

“There is more of a risk we lose our country if we don’t fight now,” said Congressman Norman.

