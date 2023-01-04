‘I just don’t think he is the man:’ Rep. Norman suggests congressional outsider become next speaker

Rep. Ralph Norman suggests outsider to become next speaker
Rep. Ralph Norman suggests outsider to become next speaker
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Ralph Norman of the 5th district in SC is one of 20 republicans opposed Kevin McCarthy becoming next House speaker.

Congressman Norman thinks the next speaker should be someone who is dedicated to lowering the national debt and even suggests someone who is not in politics.

In an exclusive interview with evening anchor Justin Dougherty, Congressman Norman said he wants someone who can promise to remain fiscally conservative. He said they need somebody who is not “tied to the Washington Swamp,” and does not need the job.

“I think we’re going to be successful in finding somebody that will and I just don’t think he (McCarthy) is the man,” said Congressman Norman.

In his opinion, the best person for the job should not be in congress. He says electing the next speaker to be someone who is in congress is a risk, but losing the country is even bigger if they don’t fight.

“There is more of a risk we lose our country if we don’t fight now,” said Congressman Norman.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker