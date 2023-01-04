Man dead following shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 29 near Plantation Road following a shooting.

Anderson Police said officers responded at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Once on scene, officers found a man laying on the side of the road dead with several gunshot wounds.

Police said a gray or silver SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed is a possible vehicle of interest.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this scene, call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

