Chuck Alberding from Wildlife Geeks makes dreams come true on the set of Access Carolina, as he introduces us to a ring-tailed lemur, lionhead rabbit and mata mata turtle.

You can book Wildlife Geeks for birthday parties and other events by visiting their website or calling 843-592-8079.

