NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December.

According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded to a citizen report of an elk calf at Tsali Manor on Echota Church Road that had been shot with an arrow.

EBCI is also offering a $1,000 reward and the Help Asheville Bears group is offering $5,000 making the total reward $6,000.

If anyone has information regarding this case, call 1-855-SOS-BEARS or 828-497-4131.

