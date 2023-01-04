Pickens County Council welcomes new members, looks ahead to big issues

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the new Pickens County Council met for the first time as two new members were sworn in.

Claiborne Linvill is serving District 1, the area around Clemson, and is taking over for Ensley Feemster, who served in that role for eight years.

Linvill says her biggest priorities are working on traffic problems in Clemson and Pickens County by focusing on public transportation, in addition to managing growth and development in the county.

“I like to see people with kids, families, women, lots of different people should be represented in our government and I had gotten to know a lot of local non-profits. I had gotten to know a lot of groups when I started Lakes and Bridges Charter School, which is a charter school in Easley. I just learned how it was to work with different government entities. I learned how it was to work with a lot of non-profits and I really liked what I was seeing happening in Pickens County and I saw a lot of potential that we could get a lot done,” she said.

Chris Lollis is serving in public office for the first time as the District 2 representative, a seat previously held by Trey Whitehurst in the area that covers Central and Six Mile.

Lollis says his biggest priorities are bringing transparency to the council and being smart about growth and infrastructure.

“I have been a lifelong resident, actually live in the place I grew up on. I just felt like I needed to get involved. A lot of things are changing, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing but I just felt like I needed to get involved with the direction our county is going. This is an awesome place to live and a lot of people want to move here and it’s a good thing but we also need to preserve what we have here because that’s the reason people want to come,” he said.

Chris Bowers will once again serve as chair of the council.

We spoke with him about the most pressing issues for the county over the next two years.

That includes projects and initiatives the council has been working on previously.

“Giving our team the resources and tools they need and that’s making the changes, and adding additions or maybe new directions in those areas. At the same time growth and development in our county, it’s been at the forefront. We talked Highway 11 for months and finally passed an ordinance up there. I look for our UDSO, our developmental standard ordinance to be a topic of conversation in the coming weeks. And making sure we are doing our part to protect what has been given to us. The beauty, the nature of Pickens County,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.