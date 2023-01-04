‘Safe to consume’: City of Asheville lifts boil water advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville announced that water has been restored in the western Buncombe County service area and the boil water advisory for this area will be lifted Wednesday afternoon.

According to the officials, all City of Asheville’s water department service areas are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking starting 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Laboratory results have confirmed that the water supply is free from contaminants and is safe to consume,” said officials.

The city said customers may still experience discolored or cloudy water even after the lift. Testing has shown no bacterial contamination even in discolored water samples.

If customers are experiencing cloudy or discolored water, the city asks that you wait 30 minutes to one hour and then flush only your cold water for 10 to 20 minutes at your kitchen or bathroom faucets. If water is not clear after a second attempt using this method, please call the Water Department customer service line at 828-251-1122.

Water crews are still in the field flushing areas to remove the discolored water.

