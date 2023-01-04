Several customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 1,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning.

Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment, according to Duke Energy.

Here are the total of customers with outages as of 6:45 a.m.:

Greenwood County- 895

Greenville County - 472

Anderson County - 25

The estimated time for restoration in Greenwood is 10:14 a.m., 15:15 p.m. in Greenville and noon in Anderson.

