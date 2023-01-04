Several customers without power in Upstate

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 1,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning.

Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment, according to Duke Energy.

Here are the total of customers with outages as of 6:45 a.m.:

  • Greenwood County- 895
  • Greenville County - 472
  • Anderson County - 25

The estimated time for restoration in Greenwood is 10:14 a.m., 15:15 p.m. in Greenville and noon in Anderson.

Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.

MORE NEWS: First Alert Weather Day - Showers and storms continue Wednesday morning

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash
Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash
Freshmen Mallory Stokes (L) and Devyn Royce (R) were involved in a collision along SC-295 in...
Twin who lost sister in Upstate car crash raises thousands to combat drunk driving, keep her memory alive
Missing NC woman found dead
Missing woman found dead in North Carolina
Body of Upstate soldier returns home
Body of soldier from Pickens Co. returns home