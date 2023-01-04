Several customers without power in Upstate
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 1,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning.
Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment, according to Duke Energy.
Here are the total of customers with outages as of 6:45 a.m.:
- Greenwood County- 895
- Greenville County - 472
- Anderson County - 25
The estimated time for restoration in Greenwood is 10:14 a.m., 15:15 p.m. in Greenville and noon in Anderson.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
MORE NEWS: First Alert Weather Day - Showers and storms continue Wednesday morning
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.