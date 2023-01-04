WATCH: Person Kayaks through Falls Park during flooding

Flooding impacted area around the Upstate on Wednesday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Emergency Management said as of 10:42 a.m. there was some flooding along the Reedy River and Bushy Creek that will linger into the afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, a person was seen kayaking down the Reedy River through Falls Park.

Greenville County Emergency Management said the following areas could also experience flooding:

  • Downtown Greenville
  • Greenville Eastside
  • West Greenville
  • Greer
  • Mauldin
  • Taylors
  • Simpsonville
  • Berea
  • Five Forks
  • Donaldson Center
  • Cherrydale Point
  • GSP Airport
  • Paris Mountain State Park
  • Fork Shoals

