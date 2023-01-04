WATCH: Person Kayaks through Falls Park during flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Emergency Management said as of 10:42 a.m. there was some flooding along the Reedy River and Bushy Creek that will linger into the afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, a person was seen kayaking down the Reedy River through Falls Park.

Greenville County Emergency Management said the following areas could also experience flooding:

Downtown Greenville

Greenville Eastside

West Greenville

Greer

Mauldin

Taylors

Simpsonville

Berea

Five Forks

Donaldson Center

Cherrydale Point

GSP Airport

Paris Mountain State Park

Fork Shoals



