WATCH: Person Kayaks through Falls Park during flooding
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Emergency Management said as of 10:42 a.m. there was some flooding along the Reedy River and Bushy Creek that will linger into the afternoon.
On Tuesday afternoon, a person was seen kayaking down the Reedy River through Falls Park.
Greenville County Emergency Management said the following areas could also experience flooding:
- Downtown Greenville
- Greenville Eastside
- West Greenville
- Greer
- Mauldin
- Taylors
- Simpsonville
- Berea
- Five Forks
- Donaldson Center
- Cherrydale Point
- GSP Airport
- Paris Mountain State Park
- Fork Shoals
