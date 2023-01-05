18-year-old shot, killed while riding in SUV in Gaffney, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a Gaffney woman was shot and killed while riding in a car Wednesday night.

According to the coroner, 18-year-old Alexis Shaynne Griffin was a front seat passenger in an SUV that was heading south on Overbrook Drive around 10 p.m. The SUV was being driven by her boyfriend.

Two men were reportedly seen on foot near the intersection of West Buford Street after which gunshots erupted with one bullet hitting the SUV and then Griffin.

The coroner said the boyfriend sped away from the scene and drove Griffin to Cherokee Medical Center where she sadly passed away at 11:22 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation by the coroner’s office and Gaffney Police.

