2 Greenville men charged for sexual exploitation of minors

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two Greenville men were recently charged for allegedly sexually exploiting minors.

Investigators said they received a Cybertipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to the suspects. Investigators added that they discovered that both suspects had files of child sexual abuse material.

29-year-old Colton Webb of Greenville was taken into custody on December 29, 2022, and charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

68-year-old Michael Simpson of Greenville was taken into custody on December 29, 2022, and charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to officials, the suspects face up to 10 years in prison for each county.

Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

