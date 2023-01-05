BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds.

Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star reviews on BBB.org, according to the BBB.

The business website claims to “make your backyard dreams come true.” But customers are saying otherwise.

The BBB said complainants reported hiring the pool company, owned by James “Bo” Glenn Hill, to install family pools, tanning ledges, waterfalls, firepits, etc. Some consumers paid in full while others paid a portion of the total costs, but all of them are left in similar situations—no pools and no refunds.

Initially, consumers received a response from the business promising to complete the agreed upon projects. But to BBB’s knowledge, the business owner has not issued refunds or completed the pool projects.

The BBB said the SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation shows that Hill received a citation on Sept. 30, 2022, for unlicensed practice of specialty contracting doing concrete and electrical work. He also received a citation on Dec. 6, 2022, for unlicensed practice of specialty contracting. Additionally, there are numerous judgments for Hill on the Greenville County Public Index, including common pleas, foreclosures, debt collections, and contracts.

The BBB of the Upstate also reached out to Hill for a response to the business investigation, but he has not responded.

The organization recommends the following tips before hiring a pool contractor:

Talk to friends and family.

Search BBB.org for pool contractors.

Check the years in business.

Compare costs.

Check organizational memberships, certifications, and licensing.

Verify insurance.

Understand the payment schedule.

Check background and criminal history.

Call references.

Ask for all details in writing.

Beware of prices that seem too good to be true.

Confirm the company’s physical address.

Pay with a credit card or another secure payment method.

