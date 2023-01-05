City park flooding in Clemson covers softball field and backyards

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heavy rain left a wave of flooding across the upstate. We learned neither neighbors or city managers were surprised to find Nettles Park underwater.

“Luckily we’re not playing any softball or soccer here so it’s not that bad ‘’ said Clemson Park and Recreation Director Jay Bennett.

Bennett estimates flood waters reached 6 feet deep in this space between the two softball fields.

“The creek is the culprit in this and there’s no way to prevent it,” he said.

This isn’t the first time this park has flooded like this. Bennett says about three years ago, the park’s flood waters reached the top of the baseball field fence.

“The biggest issue is we have to close our dog park. It gets used a lot. College students and residents really use it” he said.

The 18 mile creek runs along the outside of the park and there’s a neighborhood on the other side too. Bennett says at least twice a year the creek overflows. It floods the park and neighboring backyards.

“This is our second flood in the last 2 weeks,” he said.

His department just finished repairs from the last flood. Now they’ll do it again.

“The fencing is the big cost, and then cleaning up the leaves and silt and debris that flows with the creek” he said.

The city says the water should take a day to recede back into the creek. After that, they’ll be able to start cleanup and assess the damage for how much it may cost to fix. The fields and dog park will likely be closed for at least a week.

