Clemson men’s basketball wins in Blacksburg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s basketball improved to 4-0 in ACC play with a 68-65 win over Virginia Tech.

The best conference start for the Tigers since 1997.

TIGERS WIN A BATTLE IN BLACKSBURG! 🐾



Clemson is 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 1997! 🔥#ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/wEEO5QaKXo — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 5, 2023

The Tigers held off Virginia Tech in a back-and-forth battle that gave the Hokies the program’s first home loss of the season.

Five different Clemson players finished in double figures, led by senior forward Hunter Tyson. He played the entire game and registered a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Clemson improves to 12-3 on the season, 4-0 in ACC play.

