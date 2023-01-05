Clemson men’s basketball wins in Blacksburg

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson men’s basketball improved to 4-0 in ACC play with a 68-65 win over Virginia Tech.

The best conference start for the Tigers since 1997.

The Tigers held off Virginia Tech in a back-and-forth battle that gave the Hokies the program’s first home loss of the season.

Five different Clemson players finished in double figures, led by senior forward Hunter Tyson. He played the entire game and registered a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Clemson improves to 12-3 on the season, 4-0 in ACC play.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson's K.J. Henry calls out instructions during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Clemson Defensive End KJ Henry declares 2023 NFL Draft
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
AP source: Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh discuss coaching job
Bills player remains in critical condition
Former football player talks about Buffalo Bills player collapsing on field
South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) looks to block against Florida defense...
Gamecocks offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn declares 2023 NFL Draft