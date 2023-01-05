Coroner responding after man hit by train in Greer

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to Able Street in Greer after a man was hit and killed by a passing train.

According to the Coroner’s Office, crews are at the scene trying to figure out what happened.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
State lawmakers respond to SC Supreme Court’s ruling on Fetal Heartbeat Act
Generic arrest image
2 Greenville men charged for sexual exploitation of minors
University installs lockdown devices
University installs lockdown devices
(Left to right) Rhonda Denise Davis, Bernard Mason, Michael Zane Rish and Kenni Echols Darnell.
Vulnerable adult, 35 pets removed in multi-animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co.