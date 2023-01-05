Deputies: Man charged after jumping through business windows in Oconee co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in jail after disturbing and damaging multiple businesses Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 12:20 p.m. in regards to a male, later identified as 43-year-old Joseph Allen Tuten of Taylors, who walked into a business at Hartwell Village and was bleeding. Tuten then ran out of the store, acting erratically in the parking lot and then ran into two other businesses.

After arriving on scene and placing Tuten into investigative detention inside of a business for the safety of shoppers and employees, deputies said they learning Tuten caused damage to the windows and curtains of a room at Lakeside Lodge by throwing a toilet tank cap, and himself, through a window.

Tuten is also charged with causing damage inside of the Buff City Soap location by climbing through the ceiling space, falling through the ceiling and damaging a water pipe.

Deputies said Tuten also made entry into two other businesses at Hartwell Village, Ulta Beauty and Marshalls. Tuten was placed into investigative detention at the Marshalls location, where they observed Tuten standing on top of a cabinet, while holding onto a light fixture, behind the cash registers at the front of the store.

Additional charges against Tuten were filed after Tuten kicked out the window of a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle while Tuten was being transported to jail after being released from the hospital late Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.

Officials said Tuten was able to escape from the patrol vehicle and ran away. However, he was taken back into custody and transported back to the hospital to be evaluated. After being released from the hospital, Tuten was transported to the Detention Center and booked into jail.

Tuten has been charged with three counts of malicious injury to property and one count each of escape and public disorderly conduct. He remains in jail on a combined $47,382.50 surety bond.

This investigation is ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

