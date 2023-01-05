Driver crashes into building after losing control of car in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a driver crashed into a building Thursday night after losing control near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Earle Street.

Officers said crews responded to the crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. and found the car almost entirely inside the Nationwide Insurance Office on Earle Street. Thankfully, everyone inside the office saw the car coming and were able to get away without being injured.

According to officers, they determined that the driver suffered from a medical issue that caused him to lose control of the car. They added that he was treated at the scene and released.

