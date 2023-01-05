Man barricades himself inside home following altercation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers on Averill Street after a man barricaded himself inside a house following an altercation Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded to Averill Street after a fight between neighbors. They added that the incident evolved once they arrived.

According to officers, they are still at the scene working to take the man into custody. We will update this story as we learn more.

