Multiple schools in Elbert Co. put on lockdown during search for suspect

ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety said two suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday following a chase along Georgia 72 near Athens Tech.

Troopers said the chase began at 4:08 when they tried to stop a car for speeding. After a short chase, the driver and passenger got out of the car and began to run away on foot. They added that the driver took a black rifle out of the vehicle as he left and ran into a field in front of Athens Tech. Aviation and K-9s responded to the scene, and both suspects were later taken into custody.

According to Elbert County Emergency Services, Elbert County Middle School and Elbert County High School were placed on lockdown during the search.

We will update this story as officials release new details.

