OCEARCH: 8 foot, nearly 400 pound white shark pinged near Myrtle Beach

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-foot, 395 pound white shark was pinged near a South Carolina beach this week.

OCEARCH, a group that tracks sharks, reported the juvenile male shark Tuesday just before 8 a.m. about 50 miles off Myrtle Beach.

The shark was named by OCEARCH’s community in honor of Jekyll Island, Georgia near where he was first tagged on Dec. 9.

Jekyll is the 87th white shark tagged in the Western North Atlantic.

You can continue to track the shark’s movements here.

